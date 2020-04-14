The Rock gives new details on Hobbs and Shaw 2

Share it:

Actor Dwayne Johnson recently confirmed that work is underway on Hobbs & Shaw 2, the sequel to this new spinoff saga born parallel to Fast & Furious and starring The Rock himself with Jason Statham.

Now the exWWE gives new information on the sequel, confirmed that the screenwriter Chris Morgan will return to be in command of the script and that Seven Bucks Productions will be the producer behind the project.

Chris Morgan will, of course, write again, Seven Bucks Production will produce again. We've created a ton of characters from Vanessa Kirby's character to Idris Elba and Eiza Gonzalez. And now in this new installment we have many surprises and great characters to create. Not just characters that Hobbs can kick their ass at, because that would be boring, but characters that I think you're going to fall in love with. Villains, antiheroes and heroes of all kinds.

Hobbs & Shaw was one of the craziest action movies of the past year with all sorts of stunts, explosions, and shootings. He managed to give us some memorable moments with the level of spectacle expected of a movie starring this cast and linked to the Fast & Furious universe. It was solvent enough to leave us wanting a sequel. You can read our review to know more.

For now the second part seems to be in a relatively premature state and we will have to wait to be able to meet part of the new cast and also to discover some of the surprises that are up his sleeve. At the moment there is no estimated date for the premiere or even for the start of production.

