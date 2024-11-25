“The Rock” Gives Green Light to Cinema Singing at Moana 2’s Star-Studded London Premiere

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has enthusiastically endorsed singing along during movie musicals in a refreshing take on cinema etiquette. At the glamorous UK premiere of Moana 2 in London’s Leicester Square, the star clarified his stance on social media debate.

“Sing! You’ve paid your hard-earned money for a ticket, and you’ve gone into a musical, and you’re into it,” Johnson declared on the red carpet. “Especially if you love music, that’s the fun part.” His comments come at a time when theater behavior has become a hot topic, sparked by the recent release of Wicked.

The premiere transformed Leicester Square into a slice of Polynesian paradise with palm trees, beach scenes, and cultural performers. While London’s weather stayed stubbornly un-tropical, fans turned out to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Auli’i Cravalho, who returns as Moana’s voice, shared her thoughts on the character’s impact. “Moana stands at the forefront of a conversation where ‘princess’ and ‘hero’ are now interchangeable,” she said.

“She’s strong, brave, and isn’t afraid to grab a demigod by the ear.” Cravalho, who was just 16 when she first voiced Moana, has seen her career bloom since the original film, including a role in 2024’s Mean Girls.

The sequel picks up three years after the first movie, bringing Moana and Maui back together for a new ocean adventure. Johnson playfully compared it to his wrestling past when asked about returning to his role as the charismatic demigod Maui. “Maui is a demigod,” he joked. “Wrestlers think they’re demigods, but they’re not. I know because I was one of them.”

The film faces some unique challenges. Many fans who grew up with the original eight years ago are now teenagers or adults. Disney hopes to capture this nostalgic audience and a new generation of viewers. The movie arrives just days after Wicked’s release, setting up an intriguing musical showdown at the box office.

The original Moana was a massive success, earning $687 million worldwide and scoring two Oscar nominations. According to Disney, it even claimed the title of most-streamed movie in the US for 2023.

For the sequel, the creative team has brought in fresh talent, including TikTok sensations Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, who gained fame with their unofficial Bridgerton musical.

Johnson also discussed the film’s cultural significance, noting how it has brought him closer to his own heritage. “Every day is a learning lesson for your culture, regardless of how much you think you know or how much it has been embedded in your DNA,” he reflected.

The film marks a critical moment for representation in animation. As Cravalho puts it, “When I meet kids at that special age, I feel like Santa. They look at me and say, ‘You’re Moana!’ And they believe it! It warms my heart.”

Moana 2 will be released in UK cinemas on November 29. It brings with it not only a new adventure but also The Rock’s official permission to sing along to your heart’s content.