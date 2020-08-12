The Rock, Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds: here are the highest paid stars of 2020

Share it:

Forbes has published the usual annual ranking of highest paid actors in Hollywood, dominated for the second consecutive year by Dwayne Johnson thanks to the compensation received for Red Notice, the new action blockbuster from Netflix, and the success of its sportswear line for Under Armor, Project Rock.

In second place we find instead Ryan Reynolds, co-star of The Rock in Red Notice which has received over $ 20 million from the streaming giant for both the film in question and 6 Underground, the action signed by Michael Bay. Follows on the last step of the podium Mark Wahlberg, starring this year in the third most viewed Netflix Original film ever, Spenser Confidential.

They also fall into the rankings Ben Affleck, returned to the big screen recently with Gavin O'Connor's acclaimed The Way Back, and Vin Diesel, which despite the postponement of Fast & Furious 9 to 2021 has already obtained its compensation for participating in the new chapter of the saga.

From sixth to tenth place we also find Bollywood star Ashkay Kumar, actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), Will Smith (King Richard), Adam Sandler (Murder Mystery) and Jackie Chan, who last year soon starts with 5 films.

Here is the complete ranking:

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson – $ 87.5M Ryan Reynolds – $ 71.5M Mark Wahlberg – $ 58M Ben Affleck – $ 55M Vin Diesel – $ 54M Akshay Kumar – $ 48.5M Lin-Manuel Miranda – $ 45.5M Will Smith – $ 44.5M Adam Sandler – $ 41M Jackie Chan – $ 40M

Note theabsence of the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe given the lack of release of films related to the franchise. In 2018, we recall, the top included 6 members of the Avengers.