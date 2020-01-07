The Rock and Bill Gates present Xbox at CES 2001: it happened today 19 years ago

Share it:

The January 6, 2001 Microsoft amazed the world of video games (and not only) by presenting Xbox for the first time to the general public and to the press during the winter edition of the CES in Las Vegas, effectively sanctioning its entry into the world of consoles.

Presented as the most powerful console of its generation, Xbox had to challenge a fiercer PlayStation 2 than ever and Nintendo's GameCube. Despite discreet but not exceptional sales, Xbox laid the foundation for what would be the future of electronic entertainment.

Launched in November 2001 in North America (spring 2002 in Europe) the first Xbox is to date remembered for a series of iconic games such as Halo Combat Evolved, Ninja Gaiden, Fable, Jet Set Radio Future, Forza Motorsport, Panzer Dragoon Orta, Halo 2 e Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, just to name a few.

Exactly 19 years have passed since that time, Bill Gates is no longer involved in the management of Microsoft but continues to be one of the most important figures of our times while The Rock is no longer (only) a WWE star but (also) one of the most established names in action cinema Hollywood, protagonist and co-protagonist of many successful films.