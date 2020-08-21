The Robbery of the Century Review: is it the new paper house?

Share it:

Even television series – such as clothing, music and cinema – follow the fashions of the moment, looking for trends that can guarantee an ever-increasing audience. The kind heist, which leads us to experience more and more spectacular robberies, is certainly on the crest of the wave and it has been dominated in recent years by The House of Paper. Netflix Colombia knows this well and wasted no time, creating a miniseries that since the initial trailer refers to the popular Spanish series by Alex Pina, who in the meantime has decided to range between genres, as shown by our review of White Lines. While waiting for the new season of La Casa di Carta to reach our screens, it is worth giving a chance to The Robbery of the Century>, one of the Netflix news for August, to find out the result together.

The blow of life

Chayo (Andrea Parrà) is a jeweler who sails in dire straits; it is full of debt, also contracts with people who are not really recommendable, but still tries to ensure a very high standard of living for his family, consisting of wife and daughter. However, the man has a secret: he opened his jewelry shop with the proceeds from his other “business”; that of a thief. Since his childhood, lived on the street, Chayo has had to steal to live.

Growing up its prospects have broadened, up to create a gang with which to make hits really profitable and complex. In 1992, one of them ended badly and his partner, Attorney Molina (Christian Tappan), found himself without a kidney. Now we are in 1994 and Chayo has a new plan: to rob the Bank of the Republic in Valledupar. The undertaking is difficult, but it could guarantee him and his gang a lot of money to fix them and future generations.

A true story

The Robbery of the Century (The theft of the century) is based on a true story, as announced in the titles of the production signed by Netflix Colombia, and is a miniseries consisting of six episodes, in which the events of Chayo and Molina and their robbery are narrated. In 1994 there was actually the theft depicted in the miniseries, which is still remembered as the most lucrative robbery in the history of Colombia. This circumstance, however, partly ruins the evolution of the plot. Unlike de The House of Paper, in which everything is too written and implausible, The Robbery of the Century it is much more predictable in the development of the story, as it is easy to understand the fate of the members of Chayo’s gang.

The initial comedy atmosphere soon turns into the individual drama of the characters, which they are confronted with a more rotten justice than their illegal aspirations of enrichment. It is not known whether this aspect of La Robina del Secolo hides an ambition for social denunciation, but the Colombian police forces, at least in 1994, certainly do not make a good impression.

The harmony of genres

The Robbery of the Century it begins with a typically comedy attitude, showing the protagonist as a man haunted by misfortune, whose attempts to fix his financial situation are pathetically unsuccessful. Frame after frame, however, the situation gradually changes and the pathetic jeweler of Bogotá turns into a real gang leader; a boss who knows how to coordinate his accomplices to carry out one of the criminal acts that made history in Colombia.

This change of register is one of the merits of the miniseries and, despite the references to The House of Paper featured in the trailer, he immediately distances himself from the atmosphere of the Spanish success. In fact, the teaser itself is more of a parody than a choice of field. The series opts for a different style. The characters in no way try to be endearing or to focus on style to be loved, appearing almost as icons of the television medium. Far from it.

In The Robbery of the Century, Chayo, Molina and all the members of the gang are normal people, certainly endowed with profound competence in their field, but full of flaws and aesthetics far from that of the stars of the Spanish series, we would say almost the antipodes. Yet it is all this that makes them true and credible.

Realism and sensationalism

The direction of the mini-series produced by Netflix Colombia latita of action scenes or a directorial slant that prefers the rapid alternation of shots to give the narration a fast pace. The camera thus focuses on the characters, on their faces, with close-up shots and not sudden camera movements. What is interesting is not to show with sensationalism a theft that is already out of the ordinary in itself, but only tell one of the most realistically absurd stories of the history of Colombia.

The structure of the plot is, therefore, quite simple: the group plans and executes, while unexpected events arise that create problems, resolved on a tightrope. These moments are the only moments of true and strong emotion. For the rest, history proceeds from dialogue to dialogue in the construction of realistic characters, with a few touches of irony; especially in portraying the exponents of the authorities and the police as irreparable corrupt in search of personal gain.