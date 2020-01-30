‘The Roads Not Taken’, with Javier Bardem, will compete in the Berlinale 2020

Share it:

After the acclaimed ‘The Party’, which chose Goya for the Best European Film in 2017, Sally potter (‘Orlando’, ‘The tango lesson’) gets back behind the camera with ‘The Roads Not Taken’, drama starring Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Salma Hayek and Laura Linney.

Still without a release date in Spain, where it will come from Diamond Films, the film will participate in the Official Section of the next edition of the Berlin Film Festival, whose 70th edition will be held between February 20 and 1 March, before arriving at the American theaters on March 13.

With a cast completed by Chris Rock, Branka Katic, Savion Glover, Leesa Kim, Dimitri Andreas, Katia Mullova-Brind, Milena Tscharntke, Debora Weston, Aaron Joshua, Sabina Cameron and Griffin Stevens, the film, set in New York, tells turbulent 24 hours in the life of Leo (Bardem) and his daughter Molly (Fanning). While he wanders through alternative lives he could have lived, she tries to find her own path while trying to face an uncertain future.

But Bardem will not be, for the moment, the only Spanish presence in the prestigious event, whose jury will preside this year Jeremy Irons and where it will also premiere ‘Las chicas’, Pilar Palomero’s cousin starring Natalia de Molina.