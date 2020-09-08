Entertainment

The Rising of the Shield Hero 2: new heroes arrive in Naofumi’s party, who will they be?

September 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Rising of the Shield Hero is one of the most interesting titles currently, thanks to a light novel very popular in Japan and a respectable anime adaptation. For this reason, in fact, expectations regarding the second season are skyrocketing. Either way, the series will soon be renewed with new characters.

After the official confirmation of the landing of The Rising of the Shield Hero 2 in 2021, complete with a new promotional trailer, the first information from the new season finally begins to leak. During the conference of Crunchyroll the director of the anime, Masato Jinbo, who recently replaced the direction of Takao Abo, commented on the efforts of the production and the news that will touch the new series:

“Naomi and her friends have grown a lot during the first season. In the second season they will have to use everything they have learned to face the new challenges. Be it a giant enemy named Spirit Turtle or be transported to another world? Naomi and co. face several seemingly insurmountable obstacles. “

Then Jinbo added: “How will Naofumi, Raphtalia and Filo deal with them now that they are grown up? Anyway, I hope you’ll check out the new party members, Rishia and Kizuna too.

And you, instead, what do you expect from the new characters of The Rising of the Shield Hero? Let us know with a comment below.

