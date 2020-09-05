The Rising of the Shield Hero 2 arrives in 2021: here is the new trailer for the anime

Share it:

The Rising of the Shield Hero was one of the revelations of 2019, an anime adaptation of a light novel that managed to collect a large chunk of attention from the community. Inevitably, the popularity has prompted the production to plan a second season that will arrive in the near future.

The anime staff was called to participate during the usual manifestation of the Crunchyroll EXPO, in which the US giant took the opportunity to unveil the next projects. After the announcement of Shenmue the Animation and the new poster for Dr. Stone: Stone Wars, it was the turn of The Rising of the Shield Hero 2. Months after the announcement, the legendary series is back to talk about itself through a new promotional trailer and an unprecedented key visual, the same ones that you can admire at the bottom of the news.

Anyway, the highly anticipated sequel will make its debut in 2021, although the launch month has not been revealed. The manufacturer, however, wanted to clarify that it will make a long effort to ensure that the third season not too late to arrive. So we just have to wait a few more months before we can rediscover the adventures of Naofumi and the beautiful Raphtalia.

In the meantime, we suggest you brush up on the story with our The Rising of the Shield Hero review. And you, instead, are you eagerly awaiting the new sequel? The space dedicated to comments is at your disposal.