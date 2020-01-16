'The rise of Skywalker' reaches one billion at the box office

Share it:

Despite all the controversy he has had, the fervor of the fans is great and the phenomenon of the saga as such has made it possible. 'Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker 'has crossed the line of one billion dollars at the global box office, becoming the seventh movie to do it in 2019 for Disney and the fifth movie to do it so in the Star Wars franchise. At the time this news is written, the film directed by J. J. Abrams has raised more than 481 million in the United States, and 1,001 million internationally.

The previous entry, 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', exceeded 1.3oo million worldwide, while 'The Force Awakens', released in 2015, reached 2 billion. It is certainly possible that the latter may match or possibly exceed the delivery addressed by Rian johnson, although it will be difficult to reach the mark of the first directed by J.J.

Other films of the Disney company that have entered the billion club in the past 2019 are: 'Avengers: Endgame', 'The Lion King', 'Captain Marvel', 'Toy Story 4', 'Aladdin' and ' Frozen II '. In addition, 'Spider-Man: Away from home' by Sony and 'Joker', distributed by Warner Bros, have also reached that figure, with a total of nine films in the past year. No doubt the feat in the Mickey Mouse company has been memorable. Surely repeat large numbers in this 2020, but probably not with as many productions as in the year we just passed.