         "The Rise of Skywalker" is officially the worst movie in the history of Star Wars

December 23, 2019
Maria Rivera
In addition to a film "especially recommended for the promotion of gender equality", The rise of SkywalkerEpisode IX of Star wars and theoretical closure to the long history begun in the seventies, is a controversial film. Disappointing, at best. The worst of how many has produced the saga, at worst. He thinks part of the criticism, and especially thousands of viewers questioned by CinemaScore at the exit of the cinema.

Poll. CinemaScore is a scoring system based on the opinions of spectators on the floor during the premiere weekend in the United States. Thousands of surveys that offer a canvas of relative precision on how popular any work is. As well, The rise of Skywalker A B + was taken, below the A- and A delivered to all previous films of Star wars.

Yes. Including prequels.


'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': how J.J. Abrams redirects and finishes the saga away from Rian Johnson

Context. What does it mean? In a simple way, those who went to the cinema came out unsatisfied. The data is significant because it underpins a trend. The rise of Skywalker Today is the film in the saga with the lowest score in RottenTomatoes, 57%. Compared, The last Jedi got 91%, and The Force Awakens 93% No other title has had such a warm reception since Disney entered the franchise. Not even Alone (70%).

Nuances. Rotten Tomatoes, an aggregator of specialized and popular reviews, offers some nuances, however. The phantom menace still below (53%) and Attack of the clones It is not far (63%). If we look at the audience score, the verdict also changes: 86%, well above 43% of The last Jedi, movie still today extremely conflict between the followers of the saga, but very well considered by critics.

READ:  Raising Dion: Netflix Releases The Premiere Date

And the money? Another factor is added: The rise of Skywalker He is making less money than his two predecessors after the weekend of its premiere. Disney pocketed $ 176 million, a dizzying amount … That is however below the $ 220 million of Episode VIII and the $ 240 million of Episode VII. The factors of its weak box office performance are varied, including a very intense shopping weekend in the United States.

Cost effectiveness. Nevertheless, The rise of Skywalker It is still a very profitable film, and the generalized critic and public reaction can be summed up in a sly "meh". Maybe lazy, but neither horrendous. Insufficient attributes for Disney to rethink the industrial logic behind the franchise, submerged in a productive frenzy that takes you from spin-offs successful (Rogue one) to well-considered series (The Mandalorian).

In their destiny the expectations can play a role (it is the closing to the Skywalker saga) and the creative limitations of J.J. Abrams But Star wars It is still a money making factory. With or without the approval of the critic.

