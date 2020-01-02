 The rise of Skywalker is close to 800 million dollars, Kelly Marie Tran talks about her scenes and more about one of the surprise cameos

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the controversy raised, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" continues to dominate at the box office, even on a date as special as the parting of the year. This past December 31, Star Wars Episode IX obtained a collection of $ 13.1 million in the United States, leading the box office of the day over “Jumanji: The Next Level” (8.28 million).

With this data, and data until December 31, the film closes the year with a total at the domestic box office of around 390.6 million, that is, at the gates of the 400 million dollars that are assumed, it will have managed to overcome with the box office yesterday 1. At the global box office level, we are already close to 800 million dollars, so there is no problem in reaching one billion dollars, although it certainly does not seem to happen this week as some more optimistic predictions predicted.

Along with this, we bring you the Statements by actress Kelly Marie Tran in which he talks about his experience shooting the movie, comments in which he also seems to refer to more possible deleted scenes of his character Rose Tico, together with the comments of J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio about one of the movie cameos surprise.

SPOILERS NOTICE

…

……

…

…

…

..

.

Kelly Marie Tran talks about the difficulty of her scenes

The other day the screenwriter of the movie Chris Terrio explained that the scenes of Rose Tico in the movie they were planned to have a longer duration. However, being most of his scenes with General Leia, and using material already recorded and not used in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", they saw that there was nothing natural that they would like, so they had to scissor many scenes that had worked with the actress Kelly Marie Tran.

Now it is the actress herself who speaks about it to recognize that his scenes were especially difficult to record precisely for not having anyone in front with whom to interact. In fact, during the filming there was a lot of emphasis on this issue even having to shoot many shots many times.

The only difficult thing was that you acted with prerecorded material. So, instead of having an actor there and reacting to the actor, sometimes you watched – between shots – how the actor said a line and then tried to imagine and react to that, ”Tran explains. So, it definitely took longer and it was a very different experience for me. We probably made many more shots for the scenes with her than without her. One thing is to sit there, look at that material and try to react to it, but many of the great group scenes felt like pieces of a puzzle, if that makes sense. I think there were more reps in those scenes, specifically, to try to make sure all the performances matched, since she (Carrie Fisher) was not physically there.

Through Tran's interview we also discovered that not only were some of his scenes cut with Leia, but also other scenes in which she participated at the end of the movie were eliminated or reduced, that battle over one of the destroyers in Exegol. The actress, remembering these scenes, refers to the huge set that was set up to create that sequence, and then alludes to some moments, without much detail, that really were not seen in the movie.

Yes, it was probably one of the biggest sets I've ever been to. It was amazing to see what the specialist teams did. It was also crazy to run through this platform, which I know is only seen for a second in the film, but we shot it many times. I remember I had bruises on my knees the next day because we kept running and then we fell to our knees and did more filming. I don't think that's in the movie. It was definitely an organized chaos, as the assault troops flew, people went on horseback … It was crazy.

The director and screenwriter talk about one of the surprise cameos

In another third, the director J.J. Abrmas and the screenwriter Chris Terrio have talked to Vanity Fair about that cameo that was certainly not vox populi from Harrison Ford how Han Solo. The first has explained how that moment was when he explained to the veteran actor what idea they had for his return and the reaction he had.

Well, I called him and said: ‘We want to have a scene in the movie between Kylo Ren and his father, would you?’ And he said, 'It's okay'. It couldn't be more interesting! We had a meeting and talked about what it would be. Harrison, who is one of the great people of all time, and incredibly attentive to everything he does, all he wanted was to understand the character's usefulness. ‘What is my role?’ He just sat down with him and explained what our intention was. We talked about it for a while, I sent the pages. He received it, and of course, as you can see, it was wonderful.

Terrio has explained how this return takes place within the history of the film by clarifying what was evident to many, that Han is not a Force Ghost, And it's really just something that Ben Solo is doing in his head.

At least for J.J. and for me, we thought that this was finally Ren, after the death of his mother, being able to really ask for forgiveness, to ask his father for forgiveness and make some kind of peace. He cannot go back and recover what he has done to his father, but as Han says, ‘Your mother is gone but what she represented and what she was fighting for has not left’, so you can still make peace in the future.

For Abrams, it was particularly moving to see Ford back on paper for the last time.

I love that these two men don't behave in a way that you would necessarily expect to see any of them … And, of course, have Han at the time of 'I know' With his son, that was incredibly moving.

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter | Box Office Mojo | Vanity fair