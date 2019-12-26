The rise of Skywalker 'closes the saga with adventure, emotion and a heart as big as a star destroyer (criticism with spoilers)

Share it:

Siths against Jedis, luminous side against the dark side of the Force, Empire against Republic, renewal against classicism, J.J. Abrams vs. Rian Johnson. Since 'The Last Jedi' turned the 'Star Wars' universe upside down with a twist to the bases on which the franchise has been built since its origins, the usual polarization of opinions Among the galactic fandom, as if both sides in fiction were involved, it has escalated to unsuspected limits.

Under this panorama and with one last episode on the horizon destined to give a definitive closure to the Skywalker saga, developed over forty-two years and nine feature films, it was logical that the situation be exacerbated; dividing even more if it fits an audience eager for answers and a conclusion to match the circumstances that, except surprises, he was going to put his opinion back on the grounds of love or hate.

Abrams had an arduous task picking up Johnson's witness, being forced to give a binder to the story of Rey, Ben, Luke, Leia and company and tying all the ends that were loose after the controversial Episode VIII; and, in a personal capacity – after all, film criticism is not an objective discipline or an exact science, no matter how much people insist on proclaiming the opposite – I can say that it has come out wide from the quagmire.

It goes without saying that ‘The rise of Skywalker’ It is not, by far, the best enealogy tape – it is not even a round feature film in narrative terms – but its 142 minutes of footage have offered me everything I could ask for: a fantastic exercise of old-fashioned adventure cinema that condenses the essence of ‘Star Wars’ between great tragedies, impossible battles and a heart as big as a star destroyer.

Hypervelocity Narrative

Episode IX has, in the beginning, a great problem that prevents it from displaying a polished and refined narrative, and that is the need to solve too many frames and loose ends in a particularly limited time; which translates into a spicy and run over development in which the scissors of Maryann Brandon and Stefan Grube – the duo of film editors – have mutilated without any mercy any moment of respite, chained transitions and scenes in such a frantic way as chaotic

This inexhaustible rhythm deprives the characters of the time necessary to digest, process and rest the consequences of the dramatic turns that affect them, reducing the intensity of their emotions and the viewer's response to them. As it shows, we have only to think about the fleeting subplot of Chewbacca's death, in which the reaction arc Rey, Poe and Finn is limited by not giving enough space to the duel and the speed with which it is revealed that the Wookie still lives.

But this does not mean, under any circumstances, that ‘The rise of Skywalker’ is not a film as vibrant and magnetic as you would expect of a new passage from the space epic of George Lucas. Following in the wake of its two predecessors, although closer to the conservative style of ‘The Force Awakens’, we meet again with a most emotional and fun story that balances that spiritual aura of the house again with the most overwhelming audiovisual show.

Abrams, betting again on the analog and protected once again by the Magnificent 35mm photograph of Dan Mindel —Which he repeats after Episode VII— and for the extraordinary scores of a John Williams who returns to show himself as the true banner of the saga, leaves a repertoire of snapshots to remember It will be difficult for me to erase from my retinas.

For sample, there are the huge battle against the Star Destroyer fleet of the Final Order and the frightening ritual in Exegol that develop in parallel during the climax; a festival of strobe and darkness only surpassed by the mind-blowing duel between Rey and Kylo Ren on the ruins of the second Death Star in Endor. A handful of examples to illustrate that ‘The rise of Skywalker’ is a ‘Star Wars’ experience of volume and spine; irregular in its narrative, but impeccable in its form.

End point

As expected after what happened with episodes VII and VIII, and living in times in which the fandom proclaimed as his productions like the one at hand, it was clear that the great controversy of ‘The rise of Skywalker’ was going to revolve around the decisions made by Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams when it comes to profiling the keys on which the script of this last galactic act would pivot – which, incidentally, have left me mostly satisfied.

It is more than evident the breakthrough intention of Episode IX versus what was shown in ‘The Last Jedi’; although, beyond Luke's change of mind and his regret for his way of acting in the previous film – something quite logical if we consider his conversation with Yoda in Rian Johnson's tape -, Abrams has chosen to take new roads derived from the existing ones and not to destroy the previous ones to build on them, taking advantage of elements such as the assortment of Force skills, which irritated many a couple of years ago, and now include healing.

These new paths along which ‘The rise of Skywalker’ runs are marked by the return of Darth Sidious and for the great revelation of the trilogy, which has just jumped at the mystery about Rey's ancestry by revealing that the orphan is granddaughter of Palpatine himself. A great turn that would justify the visions of the heroine related to the influence of the dark side of the Force seen before, and which leads to an unexpectedly gloomy third act that embraces the canons of terror without any squeamishness.

The emperor, whose decrepit body, almost decomposed, has barely remained alive thanks to the machinery and its acolytes in Exegol, moving the threads of everything that happened in ‘The Force Awakens’ and ‘The Last Jedi’, manipulating Kylo Ren and failingly directing his relationship with Rey; a link that rises as the best of the entire film in emotional terms, culminating in the redemption in the form of a kiss and spiritual union with Leia that closes the dramatic arc of a Ben Solo much more complex and rich in nuances than the protagonist of the function.

It is a pity that the lack of time to fully develop all these ideas and the need to go to external sources – such as the novelization of the film – to find stronger and stronger answers last this Episode IX. Because a Jedi may not crave adventures or emotions, but from the armchair, it is all I can hope for when facing a ‘Star Wars’ feature film, and ‘The rise of Skywalker’ has given me an unparalleled end of party and overflowing with them.