the rise of Skywalker 'and the fate of Kylo Ren

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker' is the latest film in a saga that has accompanying us over 40 years, and that has marked several generations that grew up with their stories of Jedi Knights, the Force and the eternal struggle between Good and Evil. Since George Lucas sold the rights to Disney, we have had new plots, new characters, new movies … and new fans and new haters.

But from Disney they are very smart (that's why they own … well, the world) and, after the stumbling blocks of 'The Last Jedi' and 'Han Solo: A Star Wars Story', have decided to redirect the course with which he knows best: J.J. Abrams, who is the director of this new installment that will close the final trilogy and the Skywalker story arc. One of the successes of this new series of films is, without a doubt, the main villain: Kylo Ren. A troubled young man who, after training with Luke Skywalker, has been seduced by the Dark Side. What role does it play at the end of the trilogy? Will he be able to redeem himself? Or will it remain Supreme Leader?

SPOILERS ALERT

Lucasfilm

Kylo Ren has been debating between the two 'sides' of the Force since the first installment, 'The Force Awakens'. Murder his father Han Solo managed to make him see his potential, his destiny, his dive on the Dark Side, but he also broke inside. And despite trying to heal for the rest of the time, he has been unable to do so. Precisely that scene is key to the fate of 'The Rise of Skywalker'. At a key moment in the movie, Kylo doesn't know what to do after being defeated in battle by Rey, and that's when his father, Han Solo, appears in memory, having the same conversation they had at the Starkiller base. Only this time, Kylo decides to heed his father and give up Kylo Ren to be Ben Solo again.

Another key moment in his conversion is the voice of his mother. At the height of the duel against Rey, Leia decides to contact her son once more, although she knows that it will consume the few remaining forces. It goes through entire galaxies to reach the mind of Ben, his son, and simply tells him a word: BEN; enough for Kylo to let his guard down and Rey go through him with his lightsaber, then heal him and prove that he doesn't want him dead, and that he knows there is redemption for him.

Lucasfilm

Kylo Ren goes to Exegol, in search of Rey, and ends up not only killing those who were his companions, the Knights of Ren, but also confronts Emperor Palpatine himself, but he easily defeats him. Once Rey has managed to beat Palpatine, Ben Solo returns and finds her on the ground, dead. So he puts into practice the power of the Force that King taught him: he uses his life to give it back to Rey. When she wakes up, she meets Ben, and they both kiss. Not of love, but of peace, of trust. And right after the kiss, Ben Solo dies at Rey's hands.

So in the end, at the last moment, Ben Solo ends up doing what he should: he renounces Kylo Ren and power in order to help the Skywalker saga (and the Jedi) stay alive, demonstrating how interesting the character throughout this trilogy.