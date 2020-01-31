The ring that has made alarms go off and that makes us think that Taylor Swift is committed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The artist maintains a discreet relationship with Joe Alwyn for almost four years.

The photo of Taylor Swift that has unleashed the wedding rumors

Taylor Swift He has premiered his latest documentary on Netflix this Friday – and two are already there: — Taylor Swift: Miss Americana ’. A project that has exposed the most intimate and unknown facet of the artist: her relationship with Joe alwyn. A tandem as armored as idyllic that always carries the shadow of commitment and the expected wedding. Something that, as more detailed fans have detected, could be closer than ever. It has been precisely in this documentary that it seems that Swift seems to give us a clue about his civil status: during a scene in which he talks about politics, the interpreter raises his left hand and wears a ring with a rather striking diamond. Jewel that has already been interpreted as a engagement ring.

Rumors that last summer the singer of ‘Lover’ fed thanks to the lyrics of that song in which we can listen:

“My heart has been borrowed and yours has been dyed blue. Everything is in order and ends well if I end up with you ”

A clear reference to a bridal tradition that abounds in the United States: borrow something, something "vintage" and something blue on the wedding day.

The scene in which Taylor shows his striking ring. Netflix

As if that were not enough, during the recent edition of the Sudance Festival, a reporter has asked the director of the documentary, Lana Wilson, about this detail that has not gone unnoticed, which has given a most enigmatic response: “Oh , well, then I will have to see this scene again ”.

And it is that after almost four years of relationship with Alwyn, who knows if the pop star takes the step and goes through the vicarage with the handsome British actor and model. We will have to be more attentive to the coming lyrics in their songs and their future projects, where surely the American leaves us some other clue.