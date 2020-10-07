The Right Stuff: Real Men, first impressions of the Disney + series

Also known in Italy with the highly contested title of True Men, the epic historical drama of 1983 opened the decade of the eighties three years ahead of Top Gun and he did it with an aesthetic of his own, in some ways much more a daughter of the Hollywood of the 70s than the cult of Tony Scott starring Tom Cruise (who instead would have helped to shape the patinas of the 80s cinema).

Based on the homonymous book by Tom Wolfe (faithfully translated as “The Right Fabric”) Kaufman’s epic focused on the early years of NASA and the evolution of the technology of the American space agency, turning the spotlight on the Mercury Program and the men who were part of it: there were the aviators and future astronauts Alan Shepard, John Glenn, Gordon Cooper, Scott Carpenter, and there were also today iconic actors such as Sam Shepard, Scott Glenn, Ed Harris, Dennis Quaid.

He remakes The Right Stuff – Uomini Veri (both titles, a fascinating choice) proposes the same story again, facing the usual challenge that the remake TV series of feature films find themselves having to face: lengthen the stock without watering it down too much.

To infinity and beyond

Adapted for Disney + by Mark Lafferty (author of the horror series Castle Rock) but co-produced by Warner Bros., National Geographic and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way (who also serves as executive producer), The Right Stuff: Real Men focuses on NASA’s Mercury project and pioneering minds that between 1958 and 1963 brought the first astronauts into space, with the declared goal of reaching orbit around the Earth first, and then to the Moon and other planets of the Solar System.

In the first episode (of the two that we were able to preview) from the initial group of 110 military pilots candidates and called to report to inaugurate the space program only seven are selected and welcomed into NASA’s home:

the ambitious Alan Shepard (Jake McDorman), his historical rival John Glenn Jr. (Patrick J. Adams), the young and troubled Gordon Cooper (Colin O’Donoghue), and then again Wally Schirra (Aaron Staton), Scott Carpenter (James Lafferty), Deke Slayton (Micah Stock) and Gus Grissom (Michael Trotter); so far, in our preview, we could see that the real protagonists of the show are embodied by the first three characters mentioned, Alan, John and Gordon, but it cannot be ruled out that in subsequent episodes the scripts turn brighter spotlights on the others as well. But no spoilers are feared, in this sense: the events narrated are almost similar to those of the 1983 film, in turn taken from the book by Wolfe which in turn was inspired by the real lives of these brave cosmonauts who really existed; the main purpose of a story so strongly based on real events should be to compensate for the lack of surprise with an exciting narrative and a strong dramatic charge on the life events of the protagonists, and The Right Stuff seems to want to do things right.

The storyline dedicated to Gordon, taken from the film but expanded here, seems to be particularly successful: the first time we meet him he is lying on the floor between the glass of the broken table, an empty bottle of alcohol and his injured hand who knows how during the hangover from the night before.

His wife abandoned him and took her daughters away, but once he is recruited by NASA he will need her to promote an image of himself that the American public can appreciate, although it does not necessarily correspond to reality: and so here she returns to live with. him, bringing his daughters back under his roof, a turning point that inevitably puts the two former lovers in front of the possibility of rebuilding the relationship or deteriorating it forever.

Is there room for everyone?

Consider the new ventures of solar system exploration set up in stunning live streams by modern visionaries like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and NASA itself (and Tom Cruise who will shoot a film in space in 2021) is an ideal time to go back to telling these kinds of stories. We saw it with Damien Chazelle’s First Man, in many ways a sort of spiritual sequel to the original The Right Stuff and, to stay on the small screen, we saw it with Apple TV + For All Mankind: also in the first season of the series with Joel Kinnaman (also the daughter of a feature film from the 1980s, the 1989 documentary of the same name by Al Reinert!) a secondary story of ‘romantic intrigues’ and ‘cover-relationships’ was told for hiding from the judgment of the media and their employers, and this point of contact (one of many) opens up an important aspect for our analysis.

What in the 60s was the race for the moon, today for television it has literally become the race for streaming: failing is much easier than succeeding and even if the unprecedented offer could suggest that there is space in the on-demand schedules. for everyone, in reality this is not exactly the case.

On the contrary, for a TV series it is much easier to be crushed by the mass of competitors and rivals arriving from all over and with a wild pace., and this is what the many assembly sequences created to show the very hard training that the protagonists of the series must undergo: the competition to be number one and earn the right to be called the best, to have the right stuff to quote Kaufman’s work, it is fierce competition.

The Right Stuff undoubtedly starts at a disadvantage compared to other congeners, also on the technical front: the CGI of the Disney + series often shows the side, and above all we have a cast not of the highest level, but Will Staples’ series has the virtue of wanting to tell a true story, of real men, from which it is essential to draw inspiration.