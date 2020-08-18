The Rhythm Section, review of the action with Blake Lively on Prime Video

Share it:

Stephanie Patrick lost everything when his family died in a plane crash. Three years after that tragedy, the girl is addicted to drugs and works as a prostitute in London. One day among her clients Keith Proctor, a journalist who claims to have evidence that the massacre was not the result of a simple fatality but rather caused by a terrorist attack, then covered up by the government.

Stephanie leaves the brothel where she lived so quickly and moves to Proctor, but the situation degenerates when he gets killed because of him, because of an ingenuity that had put her face to face with one of the minds of the attack . Now the girl is determined to discover the identity of the reporter's mysterious source.

Atomic Blake?

Among the biggest disappointments of the current year, The Rhythm Section was a record flop, capable of causing losses of over 40 million dollars despite a cast of the great occasions and a source full of potential.

The film is in fact based on the novel of the same name by Mark Burnell – who also lent himself as the author of the screenplay – and in a period where action heroines are back in fashion it is incomprehensible to be faced with such an anonymous and asphyxiated operation precisely in those playful dynamics that should have acted as an ideal counterpart to the dramatic side of the story.

The operation paradoxically works more precisely in its introspective soul, thanks to this heartfelt performance by an unrecognizable Blake Lively.

Disused look, dark circles and a distressed look make the sense of guilt and the tragedy experienced by the protagonist alive and palpable, ready to transform into that angel of vengeance that the genre has now gutted in every sauce.

Fall in rhythm and style

If some ingenuity can be easily forgiven, others turn out to be the daughters of one completely wrong stylistic approach and often tending to free.

From completely random fight scenes to exasperated and pathos-free subjective shots to confused camera movements and dancers, director Reed Morano seems to be uncomfortable with the genre and a distant relative of the one who directed the first episodes – pilots included – of the cult series The Handmaid's Tale.

The cross between a refined minimalism and dynamics similar to latest generation spy movies make The Rhythm Section – available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog – a cauldron with no art part of it.

Twists that in the transition from paper to the big screen lose balance and narrative logic e a general sense of disorientation surrounding the story and the characters, never able to really thrill the viewer despite the commitment of the cast (in which it is Jude Law also plays a key role).

At the end of the one hundred minutes of viewing, open to a potential sequel – which is unlikely to be realized given the failure at the box office -, the impression is that of having witnessed a big missed opportunity.