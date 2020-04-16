The RFEF will send the Champions League to Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Seville and Real

The Delegate Commission of the Spanish Football Federation has decided that if competitions are not resumed in Spain due to the pandemic of the coronavirus will inform UEFA that the qualifiers for the Champions League They will be the first four teams in the League at the time it was canceled.

Therefore, the four teams of Champions will be the Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad. The final decision will be made at the time UEFA asks the Federation for teams for European competitions. That makes the teams that go to the Europa League the Getafe and Atletico de Madrid. This confirms the news advanced by Manu Carreño in El Larguero.

⚽🚨 Report @manucarreno The RFEF will announce tomorrow that it is going to propose that in case the championship does not end, the teams that would go to Europe would be those that are now classified Barça, Madrid, Seville and R. Society ➡️ Champions Atlético y Getafe ➡️ Europa League pic.twitter.com/nfZdxp9VVG – El Larguero (@ellarguero) April 15, 2020

The Copa del Rey It is the factor that can change the third team that will go to the Europa League accompanying those of Bordalás and Simeone in the event that the Santander League does not return.

If the final From the Copa del Rey the champion will go to the Europa League, unless he is in the top six. If the Cup champion were among the first six and, therefore, already classified, the team that occupied seventh place in the First Division would go.

Yes the final has not been played There may be several cases:

If both clubs are in the top 6 positions and therefore ranked, it would be seventh.

If one of the two were ranked in the top six, the other finalist would go.

If neither of the two finalists were in the top six, it would be the one with the best position in the league competition.

