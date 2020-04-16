Sports

The RFEF will send the Champions League to Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Seville and Real

April 16, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Delegate Commission of the Spanish Football Federation has decided that if competitions are not resumed in Spain due to the pandemic of the coronavirus will inform UEFA that the qualifiers for the Champions League They will be the first four teams in the League at the time it was canceled.

Therefore, the four teams of Champions will be the Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad. The final decision will be made at the time UEFA asks the Federation for teams for European competitions. That makes the teams that go to the Europa League the Getafe and Atletico de Madrid. This confirms the news advanced by Manu Carreño in El Larguero.

The Copa del Rey It is the factor that can change the third team that will go to the Europa League accompanying those of Bordalás and Simeone in the event that the Santander League does not return.

If the final From the Copa del Rey the champion will go to the Europa League, unless he is in the top six. If the Cup champion were among the first six and, therefore, already classified, the team that occupied seventh place in the First Division would go.

Yes the final has not been played There may be several cases:

  • If both clubs are in the top 6 positions and therefore ranked, it would be seventh.
  • If one of the two were ranked in the top six, the other finalist would go.
  • If neither of the two finalists were in the top six, it would be the one with the best position in the league competition.


The latest news from the world of sports

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.