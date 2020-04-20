The RFEF, the CSD and LaLiga study the return to professional soccer training when Health agrees

The Federation, the Higher Sports Council and LaLiga have agreed to return to professional soccer training when Health permits. They have also agreed to dedicate part of the television income to the rescue of other federated sports.

This has been communicated by the entities chaired by Luis Rubiales (RFEF), Irene Lozano (CSD) and Javier Tebas after a meeting of more than eight hours held last Saturday.

The statement also specifies that will create a contingency fund of 10 million euros for non-professional players, who are invited to participate in the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE).

Finally, the creation of "is mentioneda code of conduct for football, applicable to all its managers, managers and agents, that can serve as a reference for other professional sports and that allows strengthening an honest and sincere dialogue. "

