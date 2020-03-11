The RFEF proposes to suspend all football competitions, including First and Second Division

The RFEF is going to propose that football be stopped in the First and Second Division from this weekend. Right now, the Federation has already made official that it will not play in any match non-professional football, that is, from second down.

The RFEF has urgently called a meeting to both LaLiga and the AFE. The AFE already knows that it is willing to plant itself. If this meeting does not occur, it is the same, because the Federation is the one that will propose that they not be played behind closed doors, but that they are not directly played either in First or Second.

As long as they are not more than two days, gaps could be found in the calendar for the weekend of Copa del Rey. There would be a possibility because it is very possible that the game will be postponed. And another hole would be between the penultimate and the last day of the League. But if there are more than two days that will be delayed, it will be difficult to find a place in the calendar.

Once the Federation has just suspended all matches throughout Spain to amateuir, it remains to be seen what happens with professional football. The last word is the Federation according to article 42.3-A. If LaLiga, in a good tone and in harmony decide to stop it together, they will. Otherwise, it will be the Federation that has the power, the one that stops football from this weekend.

The last decision to stop the competition is the Federation itself, and that is why he has invited AFE and LaLiga to meet together to make the decision.

In addition, the RFEF will also invite the National Futsal League (LNFP) to join the Monitoring Commission to evaluate jointly and in coordination, as provided by current legislation, the changes that are necessary to make in professional competitions, as with the National Futsal Commission, the AFE union and the associations of players and futsal players so they can join the work and monitoring group.