The RFEF approves the collective agreement of Spanish women's football

From the RFEF It was officially announced on Tuesday, through an official statement through its website, that they accept the proposal of the Association of Women's Soccer Clubs (ACFF) which will serve to unlock the collective agreement of women's football that until now was in force.

What in principle will be signed tomorrow, quotes that the clubs of First Y Challenge Iberdrola they will be given the possibility of adhering to 'Elite Program', through which entities are offered between 500,000 and 100,000 euros respectively per season or the corresponding part from the signed agreement.

After reaching an agreement with the AFE after the strike, and now with the 'ok' of the RFEF, women's football is closer to fulfilling its mission and realizing what has been proposed after more than 12 months of strikes, protests, communiqués and meetings.

As stated in the statement, the Real spanish soccer federation accepted the initial proposal of the ACFF of keeping two matches through Mediapro, in this way try to achieve better and greater profits after the release of the other clashes.