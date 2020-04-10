The RFEF answers AFE: "It was agreed, without opposition, to record the talks of the commission"

Share it:

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has issued a statement this Friday reminding the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) that "it was agreed without opposition to record the talks" of the Monitoring Commission to face the health crisis as a result of COVID-19 and that the union's "right to privacy" has not been violated since it involves meetings with more than 20 people.

The RFEF letter, signed by Pedro González Segura, director of the Legal Department, answers the letter from the president of AFE, David Aganzo, dated April 9, 2020, in which he requests information about the recording made of the meeting of the Commission on March 12 and April 7. A controversy derived from the time necessary to play once the competitions resume. Finally, both agreed to do it every 72 hours and not every 48.

The Federation makes it clear that said Commission "is not exclusively made up of AFE, LaLiga and RFEF." It is made up of "representatives of RFEF; referees of the CTA, medical services, futsal, women's, amateur football, 2nd and 3rd, as well as representatives of AFE, of the Futsal Players Union," without any of its members or participants act in a private capacity or as legal advisers. "

"At the beginning of the first meeting, held on March 12, it was agreed, without opposition from any of the participants, to record the committee's conversations for the record. In any case, when the commission has met electronically, a red pilot appears at all times on the screens of each of the participants, reporting that the recording of the entire meeting is taking place, "he emphasizes. the organism.

In addition, in the words of Pedro González, the RFEF affirms that "after the meeting held on April 7," it was AFE who "disseminated a press release containing a version of what happened contrary to the media to the media that had really happened. "

"In order to preserve the right to receive truthful information provided for in the EC, the RFEF sent the press a press release correcting the differences and inaccuracies with the reality of what had happened at the meeting, accompanying the the first medium that asked us for it, the recordings that accredited it, "he adds.

In this sense, The RFEF believes that "the right to privacy can hardly be discussed, which is repeatedly alluded to in the brief, when the AFE has sent a press release on the contents of the meeting, held in the presence of more than 20 people, so that in no case can the quality of secret. "

"Furthermore, even yesterday (April 9), AFE sent to the press the letter sent to the RFEF referring to the aforementioned meeting. In fact, it has been the habitual practice of that union to send to the media, including Before being received in this Federation, all the letters and writings that are sent to us, with a manifest desire to make known the content of the issues that concern us, "he explains.

In this way, the RFEF wanted to demonstrate that they have "limited themselves exclusively to clarifying before the public what really happened, with the corresponding documentary support of the recording "." From the AFE brief it is inferred that what is intended to be considered 'secret' is not the meeting, but the actual manifestations of its representatives in it, given its nature clearly contrary to the union interests of Spanish footballers ".

THE RFEF SPEAKS OF AFE'S "HIDDEN AGENDA"

For its part, the RFEF recalled that "for criminal purposes, any data or information belonging to the company that you want to keep out of the reach of certain people should be understood as secret." "The persistence contained in the brief that the statements of the representatives of AFE in the Commission must be classified as secret, leads us to suspect that AFE has a "hidden agenda".

"So (AFE) intends to hide both its affiliates and public opinion from its own manifestations and that is why it tries to prevent its dissemination, with pretended criminal actions," states the RFEF, which will continue "fulfilling its obligations in order to inform public opinion about the veracity of what happened in matters that affect it. "