The RFEF already has the proposal to end the Iberdrola League

The proposal they want to approve is to end women's soccer with the Barcelona as champion and no drops to the Iberdrola Challenge League, the second division of women's football. Barcelona, ​​first, and Atlético de MadridSecond, they will take both places for the Champions League.

For its part, the proposal that the federation wants to approve gives direct promotion to the highest category to the two leading teams of the two groups of the Iberdrola Challenge League, the Santa Teresa in the southern group and the Eibar in the northern group (the leader is Athletic B and as a subsidiary the second will ascend). This will mean that the competition will be expanded to eighteen teams for next season.

The only thing that would be played would be ascent phase to the second category from the First National A and it would be with a playoff that would be played in a unique venue, the idea that they manage is that it be in Las Rozas, and with four places at stake to ascend to the silver category.

