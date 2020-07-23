The revolutionary technology that the VAR would incorporate to end controversies in the offside game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This is how the new technology would work (Credit: ChyronHego)

After the auspicious debut that technology enjoyed at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the FIFA has admitted that "There are certain discrepancies in the application of the VAR protocol in the manner stipulated in the game rules by the organizers in some top level competitions".

Consequently, he presented a study and the development of a semi-automatic offside technology that would provide the VAR with additional and more accurate information, in order to assist the referees in the decision-making process, managing to optimize the play review process as efficiently as possible when sanctioning an offside; perhaps, the action that has generated the most controversy since the appearance of Video Arbitration Assistance.

The biggest difficulty with the current system is the precise detection of when the ball starts and the position of the attacker and the penultimate defender. The provider reported on some of the possible solutions, such as tracking sensory technology data or video data from camera systems.

The system would correctly identify which part of the body enables the player or leaves him in a prohibited position. Precision tests have shown that the human eye tends to choose different parts of the body to draw the offside lines. This automatic system, meanwhile, ensures that it models the skeleton of footballers in a finished way. Using algorithms, he would be able to automatically identify which part of the footballer's body would be offside and how far away.

"The goal is to develop an assist tool similar to goal line technology (DAG) and it will not be designed to make the decision, but to provide evidence to the referees instantly", they warn from the entity that governs soccer on the planet.

The final decision will remain with the judges, both FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB), as the technology must serve to provide the best possible assistance to the referees.

"These programs are a great opportunity for the FIFA working group to better understand the complexity and state of development of new technologies, as well as provide a platform where to discuss these innovations in football directly with the industry," he said. Johannes Holzmueller, Director of Technological Innovation in FIFA Soccer.

In short, the objective is to offer in the future a new program that allows the VAR to have greater accuracy, leaving no doubts in the offside. For now we will continue to live with errors of parallax, observation and human precision of those referees who are in charge of the VAR in the different competitions.

It is always important to remember that refereeing error is part of the game and technology still has an outstanding balance with sports justice. that you are still looking to solve.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

The controversial statistics: a report proves that Real Madrid was the team most favored by the referees in La Liga

The updated fixture of the Copa Libertadores: date and time of all the matches of the Group Stage