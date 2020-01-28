The reviews are worth it: The best photos of Alejandra Guzmán in a bikini

In the last days, Alejandra Guzmán He has been in the eye of the hurricane thanks to the photos he shares on his social networks. It is a fact that the most famous rocker in Mexico did not escape the controversy during 2019, mainly because of the lawsuit she has with her only daughter, also the singer and fitness influencer Frida Sofía.

First he was the target of criticism for an image in which he appears next to his surgeon in which his face is deformed and swollen due to the alleged surgeries performed. This photo caused a wave of memes that flooded the internet, criticizing the deformed aspect of the Guzman.

Alejandra Guzmán's best memes and her modified face

Then it was a picture without makeup with her mother the first actress Silvia Pinal, which unleashed the teasing of the internet.

To the natural! Alejandra Guzmán poses without makeup next to Silvia Pinal

Showing that the criticism slips, the singer has not hesitated to share snapshots on her Instagram wrapped in sensual bikinis despite the teasing of users who comment on her deformed appearance. These are some of the best bikini photos that Alejandra has shared on her Instagram: