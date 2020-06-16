The revelations that Adil Rami made to his colleagues about his intense relationship with Pamela Anderson

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The footballer and the American player separated in June 2019 (Photo: Grosby)

Adil Rami and Pamela Anderson They lived an intense courtship that began in 2017 when the two met during and after the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco the relationship began to take on public significance.

Everything seemed to be going great until the American portal in September 2018 TMZ announced the separation. It was months of going back and forth until in early 2019, the same site reported that they had reconciled, despite the family's warnings. Finally, in June of that year the renowned model and actress confirmed the total breakdown with the footballer through a hard message on social networks.

Today, almost a year after that episode, the Russian forward Aleksandr Kokorin revealed intimacies of what that love affair was. "Rami told us a lot of interesting things about Pamela Anderson", assured the soccer player in an interview with the Ukrainian player Alexander Aliyev that was transmitted by Youtube and who picked up the Russian portal Sport Express.

Rami told intimacies of her relationship with Anderson (Grosby)

As detailed Kokorin, current partner of the defender in the PFC Sochi of the Russian Premier League, "Everyone was interested in what their relationship was like in bed." And I add: "Rami says that Pamela Anderson was the best woman in her life, and that he and Pamela did it 12 times a night."

The 34-year-old former Valencia and Sevilla player and the iconic figure of the 52-year-old American ended their relationship in June last year amid strong accusations from the model: "He's a narcissist, monster, and sociopath."

Pamela Anderson's post announcing their separation

"It is difficult to accept. The last two years of my life have been a big lie ”, wrote the protagonist of the famous series Baywatch in Instagram: “I was scammed (…) I am devastated to discover him living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends in apartments near their wives (…) He lied to everyoneHow is it possible to control the hearts and minds of 2 women like this? (…) It's a monster ”, added with a photo in which they were smiling.

In other statements and referring to the Frenchman, the former Playboy model also assured that, Narcissists don't change. Sociopaths do not change. He has tried everything. You have sent flowers, letters … I have not accepted them. I have a bodyguard because it scares me. He has hurt me and threatened me many times. "

Faced with these accusations of gender violence, Rami chose to make his release in Instagram: "I have no choice, sorry. I was silent because I am surprised (…) But I have too much in my heart. I will make it simple and super clear, I will not discuss details of our life with Pamela, but I want to tell you that these accusations of violence are completely false And I can't let this happen Those who know me know who I am and my values ​​(…) If she wanted to hurt me, she chose well. She knows that my commitment to the cause of violence against women is something really important to me (…) Using lies about violence to harm me goes too far and is unfair. "

The commentator and player photo

The last gesture of controversy that the footballer had with his ex-partner was during the presentation in his new Russian team in early March of this year. After formalizing your hiring, the Frenchman posed alongside former striker and current sportscaster Yevgeny Savin, who later posted the image on his social networks.

"The world champion Adil Rami brought to Russia the best of Pamela Anderson", he commented unpleasantly in the image that appeared holding some rubber breasts.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

The reason why Georgina Rodríguez felt ashamed when training alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

The photos of Neymar and a PSG partner with models from Victoria’s Secret on the French coast