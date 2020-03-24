The revelations continue on the new characters of Black Clover with two prominent women

Share it:

A new phase begins for Black Clover, as the protagonists must begin to deal with a completely new kingdom. After the events involving elves and a demon, Asta and the Black Bull are in fact preparing to travel to another region of the magical world. And this brings new characters to the opera.

In recent weeks, two new Black Clover characters have been featured on Weekly Shonen Jump: Gaja is Lolopechka. With a lot of character design, the duo did not yet have any official voices, which were revealed today together with those of a third character, who also appeared with a design draft.

The tweet below confirms that the cast of Black Clover will expand with Yu Serizawa, voice of the princess of the Kingdom of Heart Lolopechka, with Kana Ueda, voice of her water spirit Undine, and Ryotaro Okiayu, voice of the bodyguard Gaja. Thanks to this announcement on the official Black Clover Twitter page, we can also take a closer look at the character designs of the two girls.

Black Clover is about to introduce in an original arc, placed during the six months of timeskip present in the manga. The filler story of the anime will be supervised by the mangaka Yuki Tabata.