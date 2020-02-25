 The returns we almost saw in episode 100 of Supergirl

Share it:

This past Sunday the 100th episode of the series was aired "Supergirl" from The CW. Like every episode 100 it was very special, also dedicated to being a tribute to previous episodes of the series. In this case it was made with the appearance of Mr. Mxyzptlk, now in the skin of Thomas Lennon, with which he made a trip to the past of the series. There were special appearances, but there were also absences.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the producers of the series Jessica Queller Y Rovner robert They revealed that they would have liked to bring back more characters than the fans we saw in the episode of the other day.

SPOILERS NOTICE OF EPISODE 5X13: “It's a Super Life”

The first name that occurred to the producers was that of Cat grant, the character that interpreted Calista Flockhart in the first season but "Unfortunately it was not available for that particular episode", confesses Queller. “We would definitely have presented it if the agenda had fit”. They also stayed with the desire to have James Olsen interpreted by Mehcad Brookssince the actor "I was shooting a movie so I could not return, although it is in the episode". The episode did feature the appearances of Chris Wood, Odette Annable and Sam Witwer, who repeated their respective roles as Mon-El, Samantha Arias Y Ben lockwood.

In the episode, very much like that ‘What if’, we saw a great confrontation between Supergirl and Lena Luthor. In the end, revisiting the past and experiencing several different (and terrible) results helped Kara realize that she needs to make peace with her mistakes and accept the consequences. In addition, he also decided that he is no longer responsible for Lena's bad actions and tells Lena in a very decisive scene. Of course a chapter whose lessons will mark the remainder of the season.

We really wanted to free Kara from that place of guilt and burden, and keep her with a clear conscience, ”says Queller.

This really drives the last third of the season because from that interaction, Lena (begins) to contemplate what she is doing and to guess it a bit, ”adds Rovner. And it also allows, I think, to complete the circle at the end of the season.

