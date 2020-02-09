General News

 The return to the filming of Morbius leaves another new nod to Spider-Man

February 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
Capture of the first trailer of Morbius (2020)

While recently filming has finished "Venom 2", Sony Pictures has before release "Morbius", starring Jared Leto and directed by Daniel Espinosa. Due to its premiere next July, the studio seems to be currently in an additional filming phase that leaves us with interesting images on the Los Angeles set. At first it was believed that these images came from the set of "Venom 2" but apparently that has turned out to be a confusion seeing the presence of two main stars of the cast.

As it has been shared, we can see Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) and Loxias Crown (Matt Smith) walking down a street. However, the interesting thing comes from a detail of the scenario that includes a headline asking"Where is Spider-Man?" along with a crutch that encourages to follow all the information in the Daily Bugle. This seems a clear nod to Spider-Man's situation after what happened in last year's movie "Spider-Man: Away from Home."

The trailer has already left us with a couple of winks (an especially important one) regarding the trepamuros currently played by Tom Holland and now this image appears that we will see if it will appear on the screen or not. Note that the logo that appears is that of the Daily Bugle of the Sam Raimi trilogy that starred Tobey Maguire but, as they did with the image of Spidey reusing one of the aforementioned suit but the PS4 video game, perhaps they have simply used the images they had available.

Image of the Morbius set (2021)

