The return of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater unveiled by … a COD Modern Warfare easter egg?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Piccadilly Circus map of Call of Duty Modern Warfare seems to hide a curious easter egg apparently linked to the possible return of the series Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, paused after the commercial flop of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5.

Some players have come across a body with a tattoo tattooed on their arm that fans of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater will know very well: it's the NeverSoft logo, a studio owned by Activision that in the past has worked not only on some episodes of Call of Duty (such as Call of Duty Ghosts) but above all on the series dedicated to Tony Hawk's, having developed eleven games dedicated to the most famous skater in the world.

In 2014 the team was dismantled (Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5 is developed by Robomodo) and the members of NeverSoft have been summarized in Infinity Ward, Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games to work on the Call of Duty series. The curious easter egg could be one trick of the programmers to anticipate a possible return of NeverSoft and the Tony Hawk's franchise, although of course it is only speculation without confirmation.

For some time there has been talk of a remake of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 out in 2020, to date however Activision has not yet announced anything about it.