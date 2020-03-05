'The return of the witches 2' already has a director

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While Jason Blum just uploaded our hype talking about remake from 'Young and Witches', there is another magic-filled film that we look forward to this year, and that is 'The Return of the Witches 2' that Disney + prepares. In the absence of having new details about the plot of the film, written by Jen D'Angelo, Variety has just reported that this one already has a director.

Is about Adam Shankman, responsible for titles like 'Hairspray' or 'Twelve away from home', and whose most recent job was to make an episode of the series 'AJ and the Queen'. This, in addition, will also be responsible for directing 'Disenchanted', sequel to 'Enchanted' that is in its early stages of preproduction. What has not yet been confirmed, and we need it, is that the return of the Sanderson sisters be made official. Regarding this, the media notes that "The original cast members of 'The Return of the Witches' are not in the sequel, but Disney expects them to get involved in some way". The sources say that the trio of actresses is expected to re-play their roles and thus not have to completely restart the first film.

Hopefully this is so, especially after Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that both she and Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy would be delighted to do so, like Thora Birch, who would not hesitate to bring her character back to life in the 1993 film, directed by Kenny Ortega.