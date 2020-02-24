The return of Marvel's Sword Master shows a more mature and aware protagonist

Share it:

The series Sword Master published by Marvel Comics has been able to conquer thousands of fans thanks to the incredible event published between the months of April and July 2019, War of the Realms. However, the amazing Casa delle Idee wanted to change the cards a bit with the first volume of Sword Master Vol. 1: War of the Ancients.

In addition to having as objective to propose illustrations and drawings always rich in detail and with excellent graphics, already much appreciated in previous stories, Marvel Comics wanted to develop the characters in a more serious way.

The Master clan in fact he will have to join forces to fight the wicked, and Lin Lie, owner of the Ancient Blade will be considered with particular attention. Even if initially the young man did not seem to have the qualities to be an adequate warrior, understanding the importance of such a weapon, he became more responsible and ready to defend the fate of the universe.

"Fans of the classic Marvel comics, dedicated to superheroes, will like Sword Master, because there are many action scenes, a team of charismatic characters, and above all the theme from great powers derive great responsibilities." So commented theseries editor, Mark Paniccia, in the trailer that you can find at the top of the news.

"We focused on the best artists that China could offer, Shuizhu and Gunji. This is to be able to make authentic the stories of the country in which they live, and the events that have characterized their lives" continued theeditor in chief C.B. Cebulkski.

There official description of Sword Master it's the following: "Numerous threats and mysterious origins! You saw him get rid of the Fire Goblins in War of the Realms with his magical sword! Now you will know the origins of Lin Lie, aka Sword Master, the new Chinese Marvel superhero branded! Persecuted by full dreams of demons, Lin, grappling with the search for his father, a missing archaeologist, unexpectedly awakens the power of his black blade for the first time! Threats loom every moment, in fact in the present we see the Sword Master in front of a mysterious warrior woman, and the terrible Chiyou, god of war, from the distant past. However, her greatest enemy remains the wizard Baron Mordo! If Mordo comes into action, could Dr. Strange decide to join the clash ?! "

