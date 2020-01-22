The return of Louis Tomlinson, between a new solo album and the crisis from a quarter of life

Share it:

Louis Tomlinson is finally back. Like all the former members of the one direction he too has decided to devote himself to a solo career and, at the end of the month, his will be released first album, Walls. Disc that was preceded by the single Two of Us, launched last year and which speaks of Louis' relationship with his missing mother. Yes, because if it took Louis two years to make this record it is because he has been involved in other projects and above all life has put him to the test and has transformed him into a man. Louis Tomlinson talks about this and much more, in the interview given to Cosmopolitan US to Emma Baty.

Louis Tomlinson and the quarter century crisis

"I have never been as aware of my age as I am at 27 years old." Thus begins the interview that Louis Tomlinson gave Emma Baty for Cosmopolitan US. L'ex One Direction, who has always been the oldest in the band, he realizes what it means to approach 30. On the eve of the launch of his first solo album, Walls, which will be released at the end of January, Louis is no longer the boy band boy we remembered but he has turned into a man, who admits to starting to have some difficulty recovering from a hangover.

“When you're in the second half of your 20s, you're in a very fun phase of life – you haven't been there for years but you're not even young, you're in this strange transition phase. This is very evident in my life, and I always try to be as immature as I can now, to balance everything. There is only so much that you can do it for a long time. "

Louis Tomlinson's desire to relive his youth and the light-heartedness that this entails, is mainly due to the personal experiences of the singer. Louis has found himself to be a teen idol of one of the most famous boy bands of the last decade, having to face some of the toughest obstacles that life has in store for you. In 2016, he lost his mom after a long battle against leukemia and last year he lost his sister 18 year old Felicité, after an accidental overdose. In the meantime he became a father, he faced the dissolution, or rather "the break ”, by One Direction, and while his former companions became brand testimonials and released new music, he had good reason to postpone it until today.

Walls the new solo album by Louis Tomlinson

Everything that Louis Tomlinson has gone through over the years has turned it into music for his first solo record Walls. Compared to previous singles or discs produced with i 1D, this has much less teen and more soulful sounds. The lyrics are more personal and in the spirit of Louis. It is the singer himself to admit this musical growth, compared to the collaborations made previously:

“I was trying to make music that went to the radio, without making the right decisions for me in terms of music. I respect the artists I worked with and the songs, absolutely, but in hindsight, it wasn't necessarily true for me. I have to stand alone and say 'This is my identity. This is who I am as an artist "."

For this in Walls by Louis Tomlinson you won't find any kind of musical collaboration. Louis felt he had to create his image independently of other people. In particular, from 4 others whose names you can easily remember. For Louis, all this is new, because if before you were part of a group and you could somehow count on others, now you are alone and you have to face shooting, tours, interviews, recording sessions. What Louis says hasn't changed is the relationship with the fans: "They are still crazy and crazy but in the best possible way."

Just meeting a fan at a meet-and-greet made Louis think about growing up or better adults. The girl had confessed to him that the first song of 1D had listened to her when she was 11 and now she is 19, which means that Louis has been part of almost half of his life. "It's a crazy idea. I left that meeting thinking that he was really young at 11, and that he was still as an adult. "

Louis Tomlinson and the other One Direction: possible reunion?

As the fans have grown, obviously the other guys in the band who are all approaching 30 are obviously too. Louis said he didn't feel much about them, that growing relationships change and there is no friction between them.

"I think all the kids would agree with this. There are times in our life when some of us talk to some more than others. I wouldn't say I'm closer to any of the guys. Recently, I've talked to Liam 10 times, as much as I've talked to the other guys. 6 months ago, that was Niall. "

And if we were talking about reunion with i one direction? Louis Tomlinson he wouldn't say no, but the music would be totally different. Now they are no longer teenagers and the lyrics should also reflect their growth. But when to expect this return? Louis is not sure and thinking about things over 35 is too much for him.

Do not worry Louis, we will make you live your last years of immaturity and drunk and we will wait for you in tour on 11 March at the Fabrique in Milan.

