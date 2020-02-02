The return of Han, explained by its director

Share it:

Buckle up, because 'Fast and Furious 9'comes loaded with surprises. The new installment of the saga 'Fast and Furious' has unveiled this weekend his first official trailer, which arrives after the premiere last summer of the first 'spin-off' of the franchise, 'Hobbs & Shaw', and the announcement that the official story will close in the tenth movie. For the same reason, we are not surprised by anything that this penultimate adventure of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family begins to build the foundations of a spectacular closure, where reunions will not be missing. In fact, the first images of the ninth installment, which opens next May 22, has already disengaged our jaws with a totally unexpected return.

(CARE: Some spoilers about the first eight films in the series below)

This is one of the most beloved characters in the saga, Han (Sung kang), the one we saw die in the third movie, 'Full throttle: Tokyo Race', and immediately afterwards we recovered in the fourth, 'Fast and Furious: Even faster'. We would understand the explanation little by little: that fourth installment brought us back to the past, a time point between the second ('At full throttle 2') and the third. So, everything that happened in the fourth, fifth and sixth installment is prior to the one set in Tokyo. We understand this when, at the end of the sixth film ('Fast and Furious 6'), we see how Han decides to return to Japan shattered by the death of Gisele (Gal Gadot), and it will be there where he will live the adventures with Sean (Lucas Black) and will die in a car accident. As 'Fast and Furious 7' will reveal to us, that accident was caused by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). Have you lost yet?

Well, the case is that Han was dead. Emphasis on "was". The trailer for 'Fast and Furious 9' shows the character reuniting with his team, hugging Toretto and taking sides in the dangerous battles of the film. How is it possible? Did Han survive Shaw's attack? Have you risen? According to the film's director, Justin lin (who has directed all the films in the saga in which Kang has participated), surprises like this are part of the heart of the story, and there was something inside him that told him that Han's death was not entirely correct. This was told in Entertainment Weekly:

"With these sequels, people sometimes take it for granted and think that it will just happen (Han's return), but I always think we have to win it. And so we can make that trip with Han … When I I went from the saga, I felt that (Han's death) was appropriate and I felt that we were saying goodbye to the character, but some of the things that happened afterwards didn't make much sense to me, and I felt that, if I was going back, I really wanted explore why. I think it's really up to us to bring it back and explore it through the issues we're all used to (…) In this world, I feel that things happen for a reason. I'm not going to go into details or anything, but I think bringing it back is not something that I take lightly, but I think what I appreciate is that this universe has really grown and allows us to evolve and redefine ourselves as we move forward. "

The truth is that Lin is not clarifying us too much how is it that Han is still alive, but we assume that it is something that will have to be discovered in 'Fast and Furious 9' next spring. The film will not only have this character back, but also two of his teammates in the third installment, Sean Boswell (Lucas Black) and Earl (Jason Tobin), and a whole cast of characters made up of repeaters like Charlize Theron (as Cipher, villain of 'Fast and Furious 8') and Helen Mirren (the matriarch of the Shaw), and new faces like that of John Cena (which has been revealed as Jakob, the brother of Toretto), Michael Rooker, Cardi B, Finn cole Y Francis Ngannou, among others.