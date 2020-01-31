The return of Carrasco is the solution chosen by Atleti to reinforce the workforce

Atlético de Madrid wants to strengthen the workforce on the last market day and the option chosen is the return of Yannick Carrasco. After breaking the option of signing Edinson Cavani, the club did not want to sign a lower-level center forward to compete with Morata and Diego Costa and have opened the door to reinforce the current squad with a player who can contribute in different offensive positions .

The need of the club joins Carrasco's desire to leave the Chinese Dalian Yifang, participated by the Wanda business group and to which it was transferred just two years ago, and that is an option that could be carried out without the need for any player to leave the current squad.

It is the option that fits economically since it would be a transfer, it is necessary to define whether or not with a purchase option, and bet on an offensive player who knows the game system. Simeone has already given its approval upon the return of the Belgian, who is waiting for all the details to be closed before midnight on Friday.

Cavani's brother asked for a premium of 18 million euros

The negotiations to sign Edinson Cavani they broke down in recent days and the club, as reported by the SER Chain, considered the signing discarded. The reason would be that once an agreement had been reached with the PSG for the transfer of the player for a figure of 18 million euros, the agent and the brother of the player, Walter Guglielmone, would have requested the same number of the transfer as a bonus of signing, which broke the operation. Cavani does not arrive in January and the club assumes that neither will it in June.