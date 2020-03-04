The Retro: "Collector" Edition – Sector 7: The IGN Spain Retro Podcast

Share it:

Welcome to Sector 7, the perfect place for all podcast lovers … and retro video games! After being angry with the Broken Sword goat or having learned tricks to flirt with the "sympathetic" Larry, it's time to change the subject radically. Do you like to collect? Are you still buying retro games? Do you miss the "fat" instructions?

Today we want to move on to the pure and hard debate. As always, connecting the present with the past. And in this case, talking about how the market has changed in many aspects. But also speaking of retro culture in general. Thus, apart from the questions in the previous paragraph, we also face the physical format to the digital one, among many other things.

On the other hand, we also take the opportunity to talk about our way of enjoying the retro. Do you give both the before and the current? Do you focus more on playing your favorite classics? Or do you want to nurture yourself with new knowledge by discovering those that in your day you missed?

In short, a retro lovers program for retro lovers. Of course, with the intention that our listeners also participate in the comments and tell us their way of understanding this culture.

In addition, the section of Andrés Miguel (Cyberio) returns. "That wonderful one" It makes us travel 16 years in time. In this case, as of February 2004, when a very controversial title hit the market: Final Fantasy X-2. A special game? Or the ugly duckling in the saga? Since we were discussing …

As always, we hope you continue to share your messages to continue reading them. And remember that we also accept proposals and complaints to continue improving. We listen to each other!

In this program we have participated:

