The 'rest' of the Spanish team before the ATP Cup

January 1, 2020
Edie Perez
The team that will represent Spain in the brand new ATP Cup, made up of Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreño and Feliciano López, visited Rottnest Island one day after the start of the competition to be played in Australian lands.

The Spanish tennis players, who were accompanied by team captain and Nadal coach Francis Roig, were received on the island of Western Australia by the State Tourism Minister, Hon. Paul Papalia.

After the official act, the Spanish expedition set course for the natural site of Little Parakeet Bay to enjoy a relaxed bath.

The representatives of the main favorite of the ATP Cup did not remain without appreciating the native fauna of the place, as they could take some photos with a Quokka, a marsupial characteristic of the area.

“It is amazing to have the opportunity to visit this beautiful place, especially for me that I am also from an island. We will always remember this place ”, clarified the world number one.

Paul Kane
(Getty Images)

