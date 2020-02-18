The response of the US coach to Capello's proposal for women's football

Fabio Capello, former Real Madrid or Milan coach and former England coach among others, has been a protagonist in the conference prior to the Laureaus Awards. The Italian is one of his ambassadors, like Carles Puyol or Arséne Wenger, and at the pre-gala press conference, Capello spoke about a proposal for women's football that has not sat quite well and has received some replica .

The famous coach proposed the following: "The goal is too big for women and the field too broad. The Goal size make it very difficult for them, because in football you have to jump. When women play basketball or volleyball, the basket and the net are lowered because they are not as tall as men "

Some statements that already have detractors like Jill Ellis, the United States coach proclaimed world champion at the World Cup in France 2019, reflected her disagreement with the Italian's statements: "With due respect, I disagree. Every time we see taller women in women's football. The purity of the game is what we all love. I don't think we have to change the rules. We have goalkeepers of more than 1'80 meters high. The athletic level of women is increasing and will continue to evolve"replied the coach.