The response of a Spanish woman who whistled to kiss her husband in the Super Cup

The King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah was the scene of the final of the Spanish Super Cup where the Madrid derby was played that faced Real Madrid with Atlético de Madrid.

A heart attack game was played, which ended up deciding on penalties with the victory of the whites. There he was Noelia García with her husband, in the middle of the stadium, with bittersweet taste for the defeat of her Atleti.

"I am very proud of my team, it has been a curious experience," Noelia told the SER Deportivos program. "We were very welcome, that's the feeling they wanted us to have, but it was just a smokescreen," he said.

“I would have liked to take a picture on the beach where you could see how a normal woman with loose hair and short sleeves looks, and behind with 80 women with burqa who only saw her eyes. It was a curious situation to take a picture, but I didn't take it out of respect. However, they are not like that. They were taking pictures of you in the street in a blatant way. They hit the street, stopped cars, and just to see us. All the respect you have, they didn't have it”, He commented.

Noelia has assured that there were people who when she was asked to take a picture with her husband, she was cut so that it did not appear in the image. "All men, of course."

With the Barcelona-Atlético match of euphoria, Noelia kissed her husband, which several sectors of the stands whistled. A friend, an amateur, told them that that was not right. She answered: "I'm sorry, but we are in Spanish territory, because we are playing the Spanish Super Cup" So much so that in the final against Real Madrid Noelia did it again: “I didn't kiss him, I gave him ten"

The Atlético fan has claimed that "she doesn't have to hide" from something that seems "unfair". I had enough to always go in a skirt and long sleeves. "A partner was struck because her ankles looked a little"

Comments are heard that make you feel uncomfortable. I am sorry that they take the Super Cup to a country where women are so marginalized, where they are punished with flogging and where stoning was announced in squares. That is inhuman. You can not consent. And the Super Cup should never have been taken out of Spain. You cannot take a country, be it male or female, where one of the sexes is so subdued, ”he said.