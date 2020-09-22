The Resistance, Netflix cancels the series after only one season

Although there has already been talk of a second season of The Dark Crystal: The Resistance, Netflix has announced that it has canceled the prequel show of the famous 1982 film. directed by Jim Henson.

After more than a year from the airing of the show, the American multinational has made it known that it will not produce the remaining episodes of The Dark Crystal, to the disappointment of all the fans in the world created by Jim Henson. Lisa Henson, chief executive of the Jim Henson Company, then commented on the news with this release: “We confirm that there will be no more seasons of The Dark Crystal, we know that fans are eager to hear the rest of the story and we are looking for ways to continue telling this chapter of the saga. Our company is famous for creating complex worlds that arise from great artistic skill and innovative techniques, as well as for producing long-lived works, which manage to garner support in the long term, and which prove once again like fantasy and science fiction stories. they bring with them messages and lessons that are always valid“.

Finally he wanted to thank Netflix for giving him the chance to tell the story of Rian, Brea and all the other characters in the series. A few months after the release of the first season, the hilarious bloopers from the first season of The Dark Crystal: The Resistance had been shared.