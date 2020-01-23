Sports

The request of Arturo Valls to Carrusel Deportivo that triumphs in social networks

January 22, 2020
Edie Perez
The Valencia Club de Fútbol disputes its Copa del Rey tie against the Logroñés Sports Union in one of the matches that faced a First and Second B.

The Valencian team moved forward quickly with a goal from Maxi Gomez at 15 minutes after a good action by Ferrán Torres. However, beyond that, there were hardly any occasions.

Arturo Valls, presenter, humorist and follower of the Valencia Club de Fúbol, made a request on Twitter. "Please Carousel, tell Morata that if someone scores sing "attention there is a goal in Las Gaunas!", a radio phrase of great memory in Spain when the Logroñés was in the First Division.

