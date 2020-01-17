Sports

The representative of the new Bayern goalkeeper threatened with death by Schalke fans

January 17, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
The signing of Alexander Nübel, until recently goalkeeper of Schalke 04, by Bayern Munich has raised much controversy. Specifically in the followers of Gelsenkirchen who see how one of his promising players – only 23 years – and the future team's goalkeeper goes to one of his great rivals.

This movement has had serious consequences, and is that the German goalkeeper's representative, Stefan Backs has denounced death threats from both Schalke's followers to him and his family: "They are taking forms that are difficult to bear. It seems that people no longer have a brake. I'm offended, threatened and read things like 'Be careful not to know the wrong people '".

"These days I have to endure everythingI have to think very well if it is advisable to go to a stadium. Even my parents understand it and I had to explain to my son how to deal with it when he hears something about it at school, "said a worried Stefan Backs.

