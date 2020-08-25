The renovation in Barcelona continues: Koeman defined the future of three other historical

Share it:

Ronald Koeman continues with his renovation in Barcelona (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

The shocks for the elimination in the quarterfinals of the Champions League after losing 8-2 to Bayern Munich still continue in Barcelona. After the departure of Quique Setién and the arrival of Ronald Koeman, times of changes are on the horizon for the Catalan team.

Although there is still uncertainty about the future of Lionel Messi, who told the brand new coach that he has not decided if he will continue one more season defending the shirt blaugrana, some certainties came to light.

After the first meetings between the new strategist and the main leaders culés, the decision was made to dispense with four important chips within the campus. In the list of expendable appear Luis Suárez (The Uruguayan has in mind to continue although it will not be taken into account), Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti and Arturo Vidal.

Koeman spoke with Piqué and Alba to assure them that they will continue in Barcelona

Although the Barcelona leadership would not see with bad eyes to get rid of other three historical, Koeman made the decision to give them one more “life” within the institution to three renowned players: Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

The television program The beach bar delved into the situation of the two defenders. “There were players who were on the tightrope and that the board told Koeman that he make the decision. In the last hours Koeman called two players who were on that list and told them that he has them and asked if they were involved in this project. Those two names are those of Gerard Piqué and Jordi Alba ”, expressed the journalist Jota Jordi.

Despite his public statements, Gerard Piqué will continue at Barcelona

Piqué, 33 years old and with a contract until June 2022, had made his exit available to the club after the hard blow against the Germans. “No one is essential, I am the first to offer myself. New blood has to come. We have hit rock bottom. You have to renew yourself, and if I have to go to renew myself, I’m going, ”the central marker said at the time.

Koeman has Jordi Alba (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

With regard to the left-back, who is 31 years old and has a contract until mid-2024, the Dutch technical director expressed his desire to have him on the squad despite the considerable drop in his level in the last time.

Sergio Busquets will play a secondary role in Barcelona (Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS)

Sergio Busquets’ situation will be different. The 32-year-old central midfielder and with a link signed until 2023 will remain within the squad, but with a totally different role from the one he had been playing until now. The Spanish will not be the first option for the coach, who publicly announced that Frenkie De Jong will start in midfield. Koeman wants to rush his compatriot to play the same way as in his national team and in Ajax. In addition, Barcelona also signed the Bosnian Miralem Pjanic for that position.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu anticipated a few days ago that “some contracts must be adapted” to the current financial situation of the club due to the economic pandemic caused by the coronavirus. As reported by the program The Midnight Club, of Catalunya Ràdio, the entity blaugrana He will ask Piqué, Busquets, Alba and Sergi Roberto for a review of their files.

Regarding the assembly of the new squad, the technical director asked the leaders to hire a central marker to replace the feasible first leg of Umtiti, two full-backs (to be replacements for Semedo and Alba), a midfielder and a center-forward (the The main option is Lautaro Martínez).

