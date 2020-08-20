The renovation began: Barcelona told one of its main stars to find a club

Share it:

The Barcelona leadership reportedly informed Luis Suárez's representative that a new club should be sought (Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS)

The historic 8-2 elimination in the quarterfinals of the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich hit hard at the Camp Nou and generated a huge shock within the structure of Barcelona.

With the questioned president Josep María Bartomeu at the head, the announced renovation began. Among the first measures was to bet on the Dutch Ronald Koeman instead of Quique Setién as technical director and to fire Eric Abidal to announce Ramon Planes as the new sports director.

the Catalan “new project” is moving forward and now it has put its focus on the campus. After some meetings, the institution made the decision to draw up a list of expendable, which includes several of its main stars. As reported by journalist Jota Jordi in The beach bar, the leaders blaugranas they don't want Luis Suárez for next season.

The Barcelona leadership told Luis Suárez that he must look for a new club

“An offer arrived at the club's offices for a Barcelona player. The club informed the representative that they have to study the offer yes or yes because the player next year cannot and does not have to continue at the club. The representative let the player know that the will of the club is for him not to be on the squad. The player is Luis Suárez”, They explained in the television program.

At a press conference, Bartomeu had hinted at this decision, since when he mentioned the pillars for the future he never mentioned the Uruguayan scorer. On his payroll were Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, Semedo, Frenkie De Jong, Osumane Dembelé, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati.

According to the aforementioned medium, the offer that reached the offices blaugranas comes from Ajax, club in which he charrúa he knew how to shine between 2007 and 2011, before being transferred to Liverpool. The Dutch team would be willing to pay 15 million euros for the record of the 33-year-old footballer; however, your salary would be one of the main impediments.

Luis Suárez is one of the best payments of Barcelona (Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS)

Four Sports places Luis Suárez within the top 3 of the squad (he is only surpassed by Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann). The Uruguayan, who has a contract until June 2021, would receive 15 million per season.

He Crossbar from Cadena Ser adds that inside the head of the faithful companion of The flea there is no idea of ​​changing air. Together with Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets (two others who make up the transferable list) they will seek to have a face-to-face meeting with Ronald Koeman to convince him and thus remain linked to the project Culé.

Suárez and Busquets were also in the news in recent days, as the Italian press reported a possible exchange in exchange for Lautaro Martínez, one of the great weaknesses of Barcelona's technical secretariat.

The other names that sound to reinforce the Catalans are those of two old acquaintances by Koeman in the Netherlands team: Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) and Donny van de Beek (Ajax). Manchester City central defender Eric García also appears as an alternative.

What is imminent in Barcelona is the meeting that the brand new technical director and Lionel Messi, captain and benchmark of the institution, will have. The coach will seek to seduce the Argentine with his project, who in the last hours began to seriously analyze the possibility of leaving the club and going in search of new challenges.

Crouching and waiting for what happens in this conclave will be three clubs: Inter, PSG and Manchester City. Helped by Chinese, Qatari or Emirati investors, respectively, these three institutions are some of the few that could cope with the hiring of the Argentine, whose bond ends in June 2021. He currently has a termination clause of 700 million.

