The remake of The Lion King already has a release date at Disney +

It may seem inconsequential to the naked eye, but it is a confirmation that – very likely – the film will be available at Disney + when the service arrives in our country on March 31, 2020. In fact, Disney has just revealed that the remake of The Lion King It will be released on its streaming platform from next January 28, 2020.

It is no secret that all the movies that Disney premieres in the cinema will be coming to the broadcast service. However, it must be remembered that Fox films with an R rating will not reach Disney +. In addition, they had recently given release dates for films such as Aladdin, leaving the Lion King out of the equation and generating certain doubts among fans.

The explanation is simple: when the date of Aladdin (January 8) was announced, the information only covered everything that would be released in the service between January 1 and 26. And that is precisely why it was thought that the premiere of The Lion King would move, at least, until February.

On the other hand, it should be said that the information has not come from an official Disney statement or a message on social networks. On the contrary, we have been able to know it thanks to a placeholder card from Disney + itself (we via Comicbook).

In fact, placeholders are very important on the platform. Basically, they are a method to discover when Disney will arrive + some movies that are not yet present in the catalog. Something that is possible in the wake of Disney's previous broadcast agreement with other platforms such as Netflix.

