The remake of 'Hellraiser' signs the director of 'The Ritual'

We live in an age when almost all horror movies are having their own remake. Among these, one of the most anticipated for fans is that of Hellraiser 1987 Clive Barker tape who just signed his director. Is about David Bruckner, responsible for the great 'The Ritual', which will now bring Pinhead and other cenobites back to the cinema.

Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski ('Siren') will be in charge of writing the script for the film that will take as a starting point the characters that emerged from the mind of Clive barker first in a book and then in a movie from the eighties.

Clive Barker wrote and directed the tape based on the novel 'The Hellbound Heart'. This told us the story of Frank Cotton, a young, violent and ambitious man who acquires a Chinese box from an oriental bazaar endowed with powers. According to ancient legends, it is a kind of doorway to beings from another dimension. When you open it, Cotton summons these creatures from a fantastic hell, but these will only inflict torments to him until finishing him. Twenty years later, two new tenants move into Frank's old house: his brother and his wife. The appearance of the spirit of Frank is the beginning of a whirlwind of horror in its purest form that will drive your family members crazy. A drop of blood, casually poured by his brother on the floor of the loft, is the trigger for the tragedy. Frank, in order to resume his old form, will need human blood that will be secretly provided by his brother's wife.

Keith Levine will act as a producer with Goyer through Phantom Four, while Chris Stone will oversee the project for Spylass.