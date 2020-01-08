The release date of the new chapter of Death Note has been revealed

Share it:

The announcement of the new chapter of Death Note, the famous manga fruit of the collaboration between Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, has aroused great clamor within the community of the shonen opera with detective tones. In this regard, finally, the release date of the self-contained episode has been revealed.

For the occasion, a new protagonist will come into possession of the Death Note to tell a special episode about the most feared book of death in the world. The extraordinary success of the work, which made the animated adaptation of Madhouse studio a must of the medium, he has contributed to generating very high expectations for this unprecedented adventure.

For 87 pages, the new story will tell something completely new, but unless sudden developments will end in terms of the chapter. However, it is interesting to note how the famous duo intend to resurrect the iconic franchise, so dear to an audience grown up with the deadly challenge between Light and L. The self-concluding chapter, therefore, will debut in Japan with the third issue of the Jump SQ magazine, scheduled for February 4th. As usual, any spoilers and leaks will transpire on the net a few days before distribution, and we suggest you stay tuned among our pages so as not to miss the first details about this special episode of Death Note.

