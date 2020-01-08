Entertainment

The release date of the new chapter of Death Note has been revealed

January 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The announcement of the new chapter of Death Note, the famous manga fruit of the collaboration between Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, has aroused great clamor within the community of the shonen opera with detective tones. In this regard, finally, the release date of the self-contained episode has been revealed.

For the occasion, a new protagonist will come into possession of the Death Note to tell a special episode about the most feared book of death in the world. The extraordinary success of the work, which made the animated adaptation of Madhouse studio a must of the medium, he has contributed to generating very high expectations for this unprecedented adventure.

For 87 pages, the new story will tell something completely new, but unless sudden developments will end in terms of the chapter. However, it is interesting to note how the famous duo intend to resurrect the iconic franchise, so dear to an audience grown up with the deadly challenge between Light and L. The self-concluding chapter, therefore, will debut in Japan with the third issue of the Jump SQ magazine, scheduled for February 4th. As usual, any spoilers and leaks will transpire on the net a few days before distribution, and we suggest you stay tuned among our pages so as not to miss the first details about this special episode of Death Note.

READ:  The new AAA of Luminous Productions for Square Enix will not see the light in the short term

And you, instead, what do you expect from this number? Tell us yours with a comment in the appropriate box below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.