The release date of the first episode of SDBH Big Bang Mission has been announced

The monthly V-Jump announced in the latest issue, that of April 2020, the release of the first episode of the new season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes , scheduled for March 5, so very little is missing from the shooting of the series inspired by the video game.

Parallel to the anime series this seventh narrative arc will also affect the events narrated in the video game, and in fact from the March 12 it will be possible to take part in Mission 1 on the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game.

As far as we know, the demonic scientist Fu will return, attracted by the possible manipulation of space-time, and it seems that a Tree has never mysteriously appeared in the universe, of an impressive size. The new main villain is represented by the entire group of the Gods of Destruction, and it will be up to the Time Patrols and the Kaioshin to manage to counter them.

The magazine has also published a small incipit of the new narrative arc present in the video game, which could make one think of any developments in the anime: "Tokitoki, able to control time, has moved away from the seventh universe? A danger threatens the entire multiverse and the twelve Gods of Destruction gathered in the Seventh Universe to eliminate the Divine Bird. The player, alongside Goku and Trunks will have to clash with all of them, will they manage to save the fate of the seventh universe ?! "

We also recall that in Big Bang Mission Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta will return.