The release date and first key visual for The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 have been revealed

The release dates of The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 continue to follow: after the numerous postponements fans will finally find out when they can see the second season of the series. Furthermore, a first key visual of the next episodes was also shared.

The famous Twitter insider @ AIR_News01, therefore, makes it known that for unpublished episodes we will have to wait for the next October. The director will find the artist Kaori, while the production will be entrusted to Bibury Animation Studios, which has collaborated to create the anime Carole & Tuesday and Azur Lane: The Animation. He will take care of the script Keiichirou Ohchi, already known for his work done for the first season of the series. At the bottom of the news you can then see the key visual announcing the release of the next episodes.

For those unfamiliar with the manga created by Negi Haruba, history shows us the events of the Futaro Uesugi high school studentfamous in his school for being the best student. Faced with the economic difficulties of his family, he will therefore decide to accept to tutor the wealthy Nakano family, made up of 5 sisters, who share the poor desire to study and the bad grades in all subjects.

In addition, the manga of The Quintessential Quintuplets has almost reached its conclusion, the Weekly Shonen Magazine has in fact made it known that after the next 3 chapters the story of Futaro will definitely end.