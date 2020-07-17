The Relative Worlds: Yuhei Sakuragi's science fiction drama arrives in Italy in 2020

Share it:

Sotai Sekai, anime movie of 2019 also known as The Relative Worlds, will arrive in Italy during 2020 as announced a few moments ago by Anime Factory, famous sub-label of Koch Media. Below you can take a look at the press release with all the information and the first official teaser.

"Milan, 17 July 2020 – Anime Factory, Koch Media's proprietary label that includes the company's entire anime offering, is proud to announce that it has acquired the rights for the publication of Even if the world ended tomorrow – The Relative Worlds.

This original "action love story" directed by Yuhei Sakuragi, former CG manager of Kemushi no Boro Oscar winner Hayao Miyazaki for Studio Ghibli and director of Neon Genesis Impacts for Studio Khara (Evangelion), will be available to all fans of the label during 2020.

In competition in the official selection of the Annecy Festival 2019, the film marks the debut of the young pop star Aimyon (Her Blue Sky) in the official soundtrack of an anime. The beautiful voice of the singer-songwriter, who wrote both the lyrics and the music for Even if the world ended tomorrow – The Relative Worlds, is present in the main theme of the film and in the insert song, Ra, no Hanashi".

