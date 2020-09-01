The Relative Worlds and The Genocidal Organ among the September novelties of Anime Factory

Share it:

Anime Factory, Koch Media’s label linked to Japanese animation, is a reality that is gaining ground more and more insistently in the territory of the Bel Paese. The company, in fact, has screwed up a long campaign of acquisitions aimed at increasing the company’s anime catalog.

Just about a month ago, the distributor announced the purchase of the rights to Yuhei Sakuragi’s latest film, “Even if the world ends tomorrow – The Relative Words”. The film will soon also arrive in a home video edition next September 24th complete with 6 collectible cards and an exclusive 24-page booklet with specials and interviews. Anime Factory describes the plot of the film as follows:

Shin is a Tokyo high school student. One day he is approached by Jin, a boy identical to him in appearance who claims to come from another world. According to Jin, there is a world opposite to ours, where Japan is a kingdom ruled by the despotic Princess Kotoko. Jin came to Tokyo in order to eliminate Kotoko. To do this he must kill Kotori, Shin’s closest friend, who is the princess’s counterpart in this world. ”

Furthermore, the last chapter of the Project Itoh trilogy is added to the feature film, a project dedicated to the amendment in animated form of the novels of Sastoshi Itoh. Also the box of “The Organ of Genocide“will debut on September 24 with a series of extras including a booklet, a maxi card and many other things. The synopsis of the film reads:

“Following the destruction of Sarajevo by a home-made nuclear device, the main world democracies have been transformed into police states. In this global context where conflicts are multiplying, Special Agent Clavis Shepherd is in charge to discover the cause of these genocides, ending up stumbling upon a reality that he would never have imagined. “

